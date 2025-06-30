The fallout from WWE Night of Champions looks to continue on this evening’s WWE Raw

There are more questions than answers set to take place this evening on WWE Monday Night Raw.

After defeating CM Punk at Saudi Arabia over the weekend, what next for John Cena, and what has Punk got in store for Seth Rollins after being cheated out of the title once again?

Here’s your preview ahead of this evening’s WWE Raw, including a new start time this week in the United Kingdom.

The WWE’s latest Premium Live Event, WWE Night of Champions, took place over the weekend, and once again, John Cena walked out still the WWE Undisputed Champion.

It took interference from CM Punk’s nemesis, Seth Rollins, for Cena to claim the victory. But in comparison to other victories the ‘real’ champion has snuck since winning the title at WrestleMania, it would appear morals are getting in the way of his ultimate goal of ‘ruining professional wrestling.’

Will John Cena address the shenanigans that took place during his WWE Undisputed Championship match against CM Punk on this week's Monday Night Raw? | WWE

As Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his guaranteed Money In The Bank contract during the main event, summoning Charles Robinson to the ring, Cena took the referee out in a moment eerily similar to when Cena and Punk took part in their world-renowned Money In The Bank 2011 match – though the result on this occasion wasn’t Punk running out of Saudi Arabia with the belt. Cena then pushed Rollins out of the ring and pinned CM Punk to steal the victory.

As the number of dates on the John Cena retirement tour start to dwindle to single figures, has the most decorated World Champion in WWE history started to have a moral quandary on the ways and means his legacy is set to end later this year?

Here’s your preview for this evening’s Monday Night Raw, including a new UK start time on Netflix, and your quick results from this past weekend’s WWE Night of Champions event.

What has been announced so far for Monday Night Raw on June 30 2025?

WWE World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) v Judgment Day

Get ready for a high-stakes championship clash as The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods put their WWE World Tag Team Titles on the line against Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh. Can the veteran champions fend off the devious duo, or will new gold find a home within Judgment Day?

Evolution 2 Announcements from General Managers Pearce & Aldis

Big news is expected as Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be on hand to make crucial announcements regarding Evolution 2 - the WWE’s all-female Premium Live Event. What major developments are in store for the highly anticipated event?

Gunther's Message for Goldberg

The dominant WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is set to address WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. What could the Ring General have to say to the iconic legend? This promises to be a must-see segment ahead of their match at the next WWE Saturday Night Main Event.

Sami Zayn & Penta v Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

An explosive tag team match is on deck as the unpredictable duo of Sami Zayn and Penta join forces to take on the formidable powerhouses Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Expect chaos and hard-hitting action in this exciting bout - will the acolytes of Seth Rollins succeed and will Karrion Kross make an appearance after his loss at WWE Crown Jewel?

Sheamus v Rusev

A battle of power and intensity is set as the Celtic Warrior Sheamus goes head-to-head with the super athlete Rusev. Expect a hard-hitting contest between these two formidable competitors.

What time does WWE Monday Night Raw start on Netflix in the UK this evening?

This evening WWE Monday Night Raw has a slightly earlier start time on Netflix, with the show set to commence from 11pm BST on June 30 2025 - two hours before its usual start time.

Who walked away victorious after this weekend’s WWE Night of Champions 2025 event?

The WWE’s latest Saudi Arabia show is now in the books, with John Cena walking away still your WWE Undisputed Champion after beating CM Punk - with an assist once again from Seth Rollins.

Elsewhere, the King and Queen of the Ring were crowned and Sami Zayn managed to ‘shut up’ Karrion Kross after weeks of goading from the former NXT Champion and his companion, Scarlett.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 - quick results

WWE Undisputed Championship: John Cena (c) defeated CM Punk to retain the championship

John Cena (c) defeated CM Punk to retain the championship WWE US Championship: Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu (c) to become the new champion

Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu (c) to become the new champion King of The Ring finals: Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton Queen of the Ring finals: Jade Cargill defeated ASUKA

Jade Cargill defeated ASUKA Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez Sami Zayn defeated Karrion Kross

Who do you think should dethrone John Cena before he hangs up his boots by the end of the year? Do you think it should be Cody Rhodes or is there another wrestler you think could benefit from the ‘rub?’ Let us know your thoughts and predictions by leaving a comment down below.