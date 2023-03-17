Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Hozier has announced he will play the venue quickly putting down roots on the country’s music map.

The show will be part of the first UK tour in five years for the star, who is best known for his hit ‘Take Me To Church’

He will perform at The Piece Hall on Sunday, July 2 and will be joined by special guests Alison Russell and Victoria Canal.

The Piece Hall in Halifax will host some massive names this summer

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “The Piece Hall really comes into its own for artists like Hozier and this will be such a special gig.

“Our stunning venue will be the perfect backdrop for a beautifully atmospheric show. Hearing the iconic ‘Take Me To Church’ in our majestic heritage space will really be something.”

Hozier joins The Charlatans and Johnny Marr, Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, James, boygenius, Embrace, War On Drugs, The Lumineers and Ministry of Sound Classical among the 2023 headliners for ‘Live at The Piece Hall’ – with more artists still to be announced.

Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough - have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust.

Singer Hozier

For more information about Live At The Piece Hall and all events taking place there, visit the venue’s website.

