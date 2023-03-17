News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
48 minutes ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
1 hour ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
12 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
12 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

Yorkshire gigs: Here is the latest big act who will play at The Piece Hall in Halifax this summer

Another big name has been announced for the huge summer of music planned at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Hozier has announced he will play the venue quickly putting down roots on the country’s music map.

The show will be part of the first UK tour in five years for the star, who is best known for his hit ‘Take Me To Church’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will perform at The Piece Hall on Sunday, July 2 and will be joined by special guests Alison Russell and Victoria Canal.

The Piece Hall in Halifax will host some massive names this summer
The Piece Hall in Halifax will host some massive names this summer
The Piece Hall in Halifax will host some massive names this summer
Most Popular

    Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “The Piece Hall really comes into its own for artists like Hozier and this will be such a special gig.

    “Our stunning venue will be the perfect backdrop for a beautifully atmospheric show. Hearing the iconic ‘Take Me To Church’ in our majestic heritage space will really be something.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Hozier joins The Charlatans and Johnny Marr, Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, James, boygenius, Embrace, War On Drugs, The Lumineers and Ministry of Sound Classical among the 2023 headliners for ‘Live at The Piece Hall’ – with more artists still to be announced.

    Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough - have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust.

    Singer Hozier
    Singer Hozier
    Singer Hozier

    For more information about Live At The Piece Hall and all events taking place there, visit the venue’s website.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets for Hozier’s show go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, March 24 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

    Read More
    The Charlatans and Johnny Marr from The Smiths coming to Halifax to play at The ...
    HalifaxYorkshire