Yorkshire tour dates for Northern Ballet's children's show Ugly Duckling

Northern Ballet has announced that its well-loved ballet for children Ugly Duckling, will embark on a major national tour including dates at Yorkshire theatres.

By Sue Wilkinson
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 10:19am
Ugly Duckling is lonely and fed-up, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. She tries to make friends with fellow ducklings as well as with frogs, cats and even a fox, but realising she is not like any of these animals, she is left sad and alone.

Follow the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and learns to love herself and those around her.

﻿Retelling the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, this child-friendly 40-minute ballet has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Ugly Duckling was the first children’s ballet from Northern Ballet, premiering in 2012.

    The Company has produced eight children’s ballets which have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and in cinemas nationwide. In its third revival since premiering, Ugly Duckling will be performed to music by John Longstaff, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue.

    Sets are designed by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, and costumes designed by Julie Anderson.

    Federico Bonelli, artistic director of Northern Ballet, said: “Northern Ballet is committed to breaking down barriers to world-class ballet and our unique children's ballet programme enables children and their families to experience the wonder of live dance, music and theatre at their local theatres across the country.”

    Northern Ballet is one of the UK’s leading and widest touring ballet companies. Bold and innovative in its approach, Northern Ballet is prolific at creating new full-length work with a unique blend of strong classical technique and impressive storytelling.

    Northern Ballet’s repertoire embraces popular culture and takes inspiration from literature, legend, opera and the classics, pushing the boundaries of what stories can be told through dance.

    Leeds-based Northern Ballet is dedicated to bringing ballet to as many people and places as possible, under the leadership of artistic director Federico Bonelli.

    Northern Ballet’s Company of dancers performs a combination of its full-length ballets and specially-created ballets for children at more than 40 venues annually.

    Ugly Duckling 2023 Yorkshire tour dates:

    Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre Leeds

    Saturday February 11 to Wednesday February15

    Box office: 0113 200 8008 or theatreleeds.com

    Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

    Sunday February 19

    Box office 01484 430528 or thelbt.org

    York Theatre Royal

    Thursday April 6

    Box office: 01904 623568 or yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

    Bradford St George’s Hall

    Saturday April 8

    Box office: 01274 432000 or bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/st-georges-hall

