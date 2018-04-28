Roger McGough

Square Chapel arts centre, May 19 (01422 349422).

Hilarious and surreal, McGough is a poet of many voices. Menace and melancholy there may be, but with plenty of McGough’s characteristic wit and wordplay too. Described as ‘The patron saint of poetry’ by Poet Laureate and Square Chapel Arts Centre patron Carol Ann Duffy, this is an evening Roger McGough and poetry fans will revel in. A man of immense talent, his autobiography Said And Done explores overnight fame with Lily The Pink, The Scaffold and working onYellow Submarine. See next week’s Go for interview.