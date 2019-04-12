Best new musical arrives in Leeeds

Everybody is Talking About Jamie

Leeds Grand Theatre, July 13-18

Based on true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the story of Jamie New, a sixteen-year-old boy who lives on a council estate in Sheffield. But Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. Winner of WhatsOnStage Awards Best New Musical.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700