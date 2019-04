God’s Own Country

Smith Art Gallery, Brighouse from April 6 to October 5

An exhibition of works from the collections of Calderdale Council’s Museums, celebrating West Yorkshire’s artistic talents and the region’s inspiring landscapes, history, people and architecture. It includes ‘Hebden Bridge from Palace House, Fairfield’ by John Holland pictured above. It will also include, John Atkinson Grimshaw’s atmospheric painting, entitled Briggate, Leeds

(1891).