Do you think you’ve got what it takes to become a model?

The search has begun for entrants to our annual Runway event when one lucky girl will walk off with a bagful of goodies, an introduction to modelling course with a local model company and a shoot with a fashion professional photographer.

And who knows where it will take you. Chloe Lockley Middleton won in 2015 and last year was an entrant on Living Channel’s Britain’s Next Top Model 2017.

Runway 2017 models and former winners

Runway is a collaboration between the Courier, Harveys of Halifax and Morton Gledhill - The Fashion Team and is now in its sixth year.

The big event takes place on the night of the Spring and Summer women’s fashion launch at Harveys on March 21 when entrants will model several of the latest styles from a host of designer labels in front of an audience of 100 or more and four judges.

Experience of modelling is not necessary as all entrants will be taught the basics before the show by Morton Gledhill principal Bernadette Gledhill.

And on the night there will be professional hair and makeup stylists to make sure you look and feel at your best.

Last year’s event was won by student Ellie Smith, who followed in the footsteps of students Chloe and Isla Rowe, hairdresser Natasha Maude and shopworker Dita Krona.

“This really is a wonderful opportunity for young women who would like to see if they have what it takes to be a model, ” said Bernadette Gledhill.

Added Tony Murray of Harveys: “I think the competition and our annual fashion event complement one another perfectly.”

HOW TO ENTER

Runway is open to women who reside in Calderdale and who are aged 15 and over on the day of the event (Wednesday, March 21).

Anyone who enters will be required to attend a pre-event walk through (date to be arranged) when you will be given expert deportment tuition from the staff of Huddersfield-based model

agency Morton Gledhill - The Fashion Team.

All you have to do to enter is email two photographs, one headshot and a second full length, to tim.worsnop@halifaxcourier.co.uk together with your age and a daytime contact number by Friday March 2.

If you are under 18 please send contact details for a parent.