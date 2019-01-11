First exhibition for art academy

Redbrick Academy Art Exhibition

Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough, Halifax from Jan 26-Feb 2

Anyone who frequents Batley’s Redbrick Mills for retail therapy might have noticed an array of paint-splattered individuals climbing ever upwards and wondered where they were heading. The top floor of the building is home to the Redbrick Academy, an art studio where 30 regional artists work with senior artist, Tom Wood. Now the first public exhibition of these artists’ work is to be held at Dean Clough Mills. More than 100 paintings will be exhibited.