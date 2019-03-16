Halifax's Christopher Bailey and former Burberry chief picks up CBE

Halifax's Christopher Bailey, the former Burberry boss, has picked up his CBE at Buckingham Palace

Halifax-born Mr Bailey led the firm as chief executive from 2014, but was succeeded by Marco Gobbetti in July 2017. He oversaw his last catwalk show for London Fashion Week’s biggest brand in February 2018.

Speaking at the time he said the decision to leave was not an easy one: “I do truly believe, however, that Burberry’s best days are still ahead of her and that the company will go from strength to strength with the strategy we have developed.”

He was brought up in Halifax and attended Sowerby Bridge High School. He studied at Batley College of Art and Design, and worked for Gucci in Milan and Donna Karan in New York, before joining Burberry.

He holds doctorates from the University of Huddersfield and the University of Westminster.

That’s on top of a host of other awards which include the MBE in 2009, Menswear designer of the Year in 2008 and last year an International Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

His creative flair has been credited with boosting Burberry’s fortunes, after a period when some analysts associated it with chav’ culture.

He set up the Burberry Foundation in 2008 with the then Burberry Chief Executive Angela Ahrendts. The foundation helps young people achieve their creative dreams.

He’s always been passionate about supporting the next generation of British designers and sharing his talent to educate others and worked with the Yorkshire Fashion Archive (YFA).

The YFA was set up by fashion lovers from Leeds University’s School Of Design and consists of a remarkable collection of vintage clothing and accessories spanning every decade of the 20th century all donated by the public.

He worked for Gucci in Milan and Donna Karan in New York, before joining Burberry.