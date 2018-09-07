Pippa’s paper art has worldwide appeal

Forgotten Moments from Someone Else’s Past

Solo exhibition by Pippa Dyrlaga, David Wright Gallery, Artsmill, Hebden Bridge until September 30

Paper cut artist Pippa Dyrlaga exhibits her painstaking creations based on the lives of those who feature in photographs long since forgotten. She describes her current work as a celebration of forgotten moments, focusing on the forgotten people to create a new life and narrative for them. Her paper cut work requires much patience and dedication, sometimes taking over 100 hours to complete a single piece. She initially draws the design in pencil on the reverse of the paper before hand cutting with a sharp blade to create the finished product. Ideas for her first solo exhibition took root this year with the death of her grandfather. Pippa’s family began to share and discuss the photographs he had possessed, who featured in them and where and when they were taken. This reminded Pippa of two photo albums she had bought at Huddersfield market the year before; featuring snapshots of an anonymous woman’s life. Remembering her grandfather’s life through the images he acquired inspired her to revisit the photo albums she had bought, and to cut into the photos themselves, with the people as the focal point.

Having completed a Masters Degree in Art & Design and now based in Hebden Bridge; Pippa has been a proactive fundraiser in support of the restoration of the town after the Boxing Day floods of 2015. Her work features in private collections throughout the world and she has worked with international brands and businesses. She is currently working on several projects as well as having plans to expand the photography series. With two upcoming US shows and a desire to create a book of her own, Pippa's career is accelerating quickly.

Be one of the first to see her new solo exhibition this Sunday. September 9 between 2-4pm

