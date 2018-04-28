Sculpture Park exhibits amazing work of Penone

An extensive new exhibition by Giuseppe Penone is to be shown at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park from the end of May,

A Tree in the Wood(May 26-April 28 2019) - recognises a partnership between one of the most eminent artists working today and one of the world’s foremost sculpture parks, marking the culmination of a dialogue that has evolved over many years.

Continuer� a crescere tranne che in quel punto_2004_cod1250 - mano di bronzo installata in un albero (Ailanthus altissima), bosco San Raffaele Cimena - foto febbraio 2015

Works drawn from five decades of Penone’s career, from the late 1960s to the present day, trace his evolving and deeply thoughtful investigation of humanity’s intimate connections to the organic world.

This theme plays out across many different materials, scales and forms, from the iconic Alpi marittime (1968) photographs, to acacia thorn canvases, and monumental open-air tree sculptures.

Many of these works, including the 22-metre high Abete (2013), have not previously been seen in the UK and will be shown across the historic landscape and in the light-filled spaces of the Underground Gallery.

Penone’s poetic practice embodies his lifelong exploration of the complex and fundamental relationships between people, nature, memory, time and art.

Dedicated to the meaningful interplay of art with the environment, YSP is perfectly placed to draw out the nuances of his work. Important early pieces made in the woods around Penone’s Piedmontese childhood home defined his ongoing enquiry, where he explored the primacy of touch, gesture and an intense affinity with wood, stone, and water: a shared homogeneity with the earth’s material and lifeblood.

In the open air, the previously unseen work, Luce e ombra (2014), is sited near to the man-made 18th-century lake while impactful large-scale sculptures are sited to resonate with the more formal areas of the historic landscape.

Other sculptures using trees and investigating ideas such as gravity, weight and tension are read in the context of an array of specimen trees and the rolling Yorkshire landscape beyond.

In the final room of the Underground Gallery, films, books and resource materials help visitors explore Penone’s work. A full-colour catalogue documents this major project, sharing articles and insights into Penone’s unique view of the world.

