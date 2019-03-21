Starry Starry Night in Halifax

PopUp Painting

The Gundog, Halifax on Saturday, March 30

Halifax’s would-be artists can look forward to a Starry Night when PopUp Painting is launched at The Gundog pub at the end of March. And they are invited to “unleash their creativity, glass in one hand and paintbrush in the other” at this ‘social painting and wine’. Now in its sixth year, PopUp Painting which runs ‘painting and wine’ events across Leeds, London, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham, has chosen Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece to copy in their own style led by artists, who will guide them step by step while they drink, paint, [and] create. “We are really excited about our expansion across Yorkshire, following our very warm launch into Leeds last summer,” says marketing director and co-founder Gareth Shelton: “Everywhere we go, we meet more and more people who are hungry to do something new on a night out — and Popup Painting really speaks to that. Most of our guests haven’t picked up a paintbrush since school — if ever — and it’s been really rewarding to see people leave an event saying ‘wow, I didn’t know I could do that’.”

To take part use this link www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/paint-starry-night-halifax-saturday-30-march-tickets-56426288548