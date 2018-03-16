Three magnificent ballets from Siberia

Russian State Ballet of Siberia

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on March 26/27/28

Here’s an absolute treat as the Russian State Ballet of Siberia accompanied by The Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet performs three wonderful pieces over three nights. First up is Romeo & Juliet (7.30pm); on the 27th they perform Cinderella (7.30pm) (see photograph) and on March 28 there are two performances of the best known ballet of all Swan Lake (2.30pm and 7.30pm). The company comprises over 40 dancers and 30 musicians. And the soloists and corps de ballet are exceptional.

Tickets from 01422 351158.