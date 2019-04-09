Award-winning International Market is returning to Halifax

A selection of global traders will be returning to Halifax from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 April as part of Market Place’s award-winning International Market.

Shoppers will have a lot of choice with tasty treats and unique crafts and gifts from all over the world at Corn Market, Russell Street and Southgate in Halifax town centre.

Some of the returning favourites will be Greek Taste who will be offering the famous and authentic flavours of Greece, including souvlaki and gyros; Island Spice Grill offering their authentic Jamaican food; whilst Minot will be cooking fresh French crepes and galettes with a range of tasty toppings such as fruit, chocolate and other sweet and savoury goodies.

Other delicious flavours to arrive in Halifax will include Asian-twist chicken skewers, spicy ramen noodles, Korean and Chinese BBQ chicken and for those wanting to take the flavours of the world home with them, there will be a great selection of fresh foods including cheeses, olives, salami, breads and cakes.

There will also be UK based traders, with the Little Red Pizza Shop selling wood-fired pizza, all individually made, as well as family-run business, The Crusty Pie Company bringing their homemade pies and chutneys.

It’s not all about food though, as Market Place will be bringing a fantastic range of crafts and gifts from a number of countries, with jewellery, coasters, mugs, keyrings, magnets and much more.

Taking advantage of the lighter nights, keen gardeners can liven up their outdoor space with some unique garden ornaments, or create the perfect place to relax with some beautiful garden furniture.

Calderdale Council’s Markets Manager, John Walker, said: “The International Market is always a popular event, with food, drink and unique gifts from around the world lining the streets of the town.

“Whether it’s a delicious lunch, a perfect present, or food and drink to take home, there’s something on offer for everyone. And of course our historic Borough Market is just around the corner, with our friendly traders always happy to help.”

The International Market will be open in Halifax from 9am to 6pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

