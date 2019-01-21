Award winning rock band Elbow coming to Halifax for Piece Hall gig

Mercury Prize Winning rock band Elbow come to The Piece Hall, Halifax on June 30 with a line-up of supporting artists to be announced.

Having released their first record in 2001 Elbow have released 6 further studio albums including the multi-platinum selling ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’. 2008 saw the band win ‘Best British Group’ at The Brit Awards and ‘One Day Like This’ and ‘Grounds for Divorce’ won Ivor Novello songwriting awards, as did last year’s hit ‘Magnificent (she says)’.

The band also performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

Iconic lead singer Guy Garvey hosts ‘Guy Garvey’s Finest Hour’ on BBC 6music every Sunday and has also been awarded for his contributions to UK music.

2018 saw the band complete a UK and European Arena Tour before going back into the studio to work on a new studio album due for release this year.

The beautiful surroundings of the Grade I-listed Piece Hall in Halifax will make for an epic and unmissable outdoor show.

Tickets for Elbow plus special guests will go on sale on Friday, 25 January 9am from www.seetickets.com and www.lunatickets.co.uk.

The Piece Hall will be running an exclusive pre-sale from their website on Thursday 24 January.

To find out how to access these pre-sale tickets please see www.thepiecehall.co.uk

