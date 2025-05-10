Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is almost time for the third Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

Two spots in the 2025 grand final are at stake.

But which acts will be competing this week?

Get your golden buzzers ready because yet more places in the Britain’s Got Talent 2025 final are at stake this weekend. ITV is gearing up for the third semi-final of the year and more acts will be taking to the stage this evening.

In a major change to the schedule, BGT is airing its live shows weekly instead of on consecutive nights. Find out more about the reasons why here.

Eight acts are dreaming of a place in the final at the end of the month. Here’s all you need to know:

Which acts are in the BGT semi-final today?

ITV has confirmed the line-up for this evening’s (May 8) semi-final. The acts set to perform are as follows:

Albert Amores

Bao Cuong

Electric Umbrella

Harry & Lewis

Jasmine Rice

Mickey Callisto

Ping Pong Pang

Rumac

The semi-final will begin at 7pm on ITV1/ STV.

What talents will the BGT acts be performing?

Electric Umbrella made Simon break the rules and issue a second Golden Buzzer | ITV

It has been a while since the BGT auditions first began - and when they ended. Starting way back in February, the ITV series has been on for months now and you may have forgotten what talents each of the acts do.

Albert Amores - acrobatics

The 18-year-old from Spain who wowed the judges during the auditions with his spectacular skills. He started by being lifted into the air above the stage before pulling off some jawdropping acrobatics.

Bao Cuong - danger act

It wouldn’t be a BGT semi-final without an act that you definitely shouldn’t try at home. The Vietnamese performer swallowed a flaming sword during his audition - what could he possibly do to up the stakes tonight?

Electric Umbrella - choir

This choir - which ages in range from 5 to 66 - were one of the golden buzzer acts during the auditions. During the auditions they performed an original song - will they have another up their sleeves?

Harry & Lewis - dancers

Duo Harry and Lewis impressed the judges with their dance routine in the audition stage. They are aiming to “make a difference” in the dancing world, they told the judges on their last performance.

Jasmine Rice - singer

Another act who has travelled from across the world to take part in BGT 2025. Jasmine Rice is a drag queen and opera singer - she served stunning vocals in the auditions.

Mickey Callisto - singer

Next up will be another singer, Mickey from Sunderland took on one of Queen’s iconic bangers in the audition stage - and really showed off his vocal range. But what will be attempted this weekend?

Ping Pong Pang - dance group

This dance troupe from Italy impressed in the auditions with their mix of dance and ping pong. Will they be serving up another successful routine tonight?

RuMac - singer/ accordionist

Finishing the night will be 32-year-old RuMac from Sunderland. He played ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ in his audition - what will he have up his sleeve for the semi-final.

How can you vote in the BGT semi-final?

Voting will open during the live show this evening, keep your ears peeled for an announcement. If the golden buzzer is used during the semi-final, the act will go straight through to the final.

Once the lines are open you can vote via ITV’s website - or by phone, with the numbers that appear during the show.

