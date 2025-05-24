Britain’s Got Talent has revealed the acts performing in the last ITV semi-final 🚨

The line-up for the final Britain’s Got Talent semi-final has been confirmed.

Eight acts will be looking to secure a place in ITV’s grand finale.

But who is set to take to the stage this evening?

Britain’s Got Talent is gearing up for the last semi-final of 2025. The show will crown its 18th winner in just seven days' time.

ITV has confirmed the acts who will take to the stage this evening - as they look to join the eight acts who have secured a spot in the final already. The start time has also been revealed by the broadcaster.

The full list of acts who will be competing in the final semi-final has been revealed. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the last BGT semi-final of 2025?

Simon Cowell was visibly shocked during Auzzy Blood's Britain's Got Talent performance. | ITV

ITV has confirmed the acts who will be taking to the stage today (May 24) for the last of the semi-finals. Four have already taken place and tonight’s will be the fifth and final one.

The broadcaster will crown its 2025 winner in the live grand finale next weekend. Whoever wins will secure a spot in the Royal Variety Performance later in the year - and a cash prize.

BGT’s semi-final line-up for tonight includes:

Binita Chetry

CJ Emmons

Han & Fran

Harry Moulding

Jerry Pop

Lazy Generation

Manho Han

Red Panda

Why is Teddy Magic not on the line-up?

The magical prodigy put on quite the show during the audition stage and made it through to the 2025 semi-finals. He was originally due to appear in the first live semi-final on Saturday April 26 but he had to withdraw moments before he was due on stage.

Viewers were told that the 8-year-old needed more time to prepare his act. In an update later in the episode it was revealed he wouldn’t be back that night, but was expected to return in a future semi-final.

However it was later revealed that the young star had bowed out of the competition and would not be returning. Teddy’s family said: “We want to thank everyone who has supported Teddy and cheered him on – he continues to fill our world with magic.”

