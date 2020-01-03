Brighouse gallery sees record year and looks forward to what's to come in 2020

It’s been a record year for the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse as it sees top sales figures in 2019.

Steven Lord, gallery owner said: “Throughout the year we have showcased wonderful local talent and have been rewarded with record sales.

Read: First look at Last Tango in Halifax as BBC releases 2020 trailer

“This year we have had more wonderful art on show than I can ever remember. From Rozanne Bell’s colourful creations to Roger Davies’s quirky local scenes our walls have been full of great paintings all year.

“We are already planning some great exhibitions for 2020.”

The gallery’s run of exhibitions in 2019 included Simon Wright, David Smith, Rozanne Bell, Mark Sofilas, Neville Fleetwood, Danny Abrahams, Stephen Todd and more.

Steven continued: “As we approach 2020 the gallery has opened a new show of work by some of their top artists, headlined by Hebden Bridge artist Kate Lycett, whose trademark landscapes feature gold thread and gold leaf.”

The gallery is open every day apart from Sunday and entry is free.

Read: 14 of the best attractions in Calderdale according to TripAdvisor