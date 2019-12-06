Calderdale children’s author wins national award for outstanding contribution to literacy

Reluctant reader turned children’s author, Tom Palmer, has won the coveted Ruth Rendell Award for his outstanding contribution to raising literacy levels in the UK in 2019.

The Award, launched in memory of bestselling author Ruth Rendell in 2016 by the National Literacy Trust and ALCS, celebrates the author who has done the most to champion literacy throughout the UK over the past year.

The Calderdale author was presented with the Ruth Rendell Award last night by Jonathan Douglas, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust, at a special ceremony hosted by the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) in London.

Tom was a reluctant reader as a child, but support and encouragement from his mum, his interest in sport, passion for Leeds United, and his curiosity around sports stories helped him develop an interest in reading.

From there, his skills went from strength to strength and he went on to become a leading children’s author, writing entertaining and accessible books based on sport and history to engage reluctant readers and those with dyslexia.

On winning the Ruth Rendell Award 2019, Tom said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. This is so exciting for my family, as much as me.

"This is a particularly special achievement as I found books intimidating as a child and feared I’d fail to finish them. But short sport articles in newspapers and magazines – including Roy of the Rovers – and sport books from the library were a great way into reading for me.

“Anyone can enjoy and strengthen their reading if they find the right thing for them, and that’s what I really try and get across to all the young readers I meet.

"I’m also very proud that many of my books are published by Barrington Stoke, whose books are written, edited and designed with reluctant readers and those with dyslexia and visual stress. I want to thank everyone who nominated me for this award, and the National Literacy Trust and ALCS for this honour.”

Tom won the award for his significant efforts to improve literacy in the UK in 2019, including:

· Undertaking visits with 150 schools across the UK to deliver engaging workshops and activities to inspire 30,000 children’s reading and writing.

· Using the power of football to engage children with reading through Rocky of the Rovers, a live story published daily during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, The FA and Rebellion. Rocky of the Rovers was designed to engage reluctant primary-aged readers and be read aloud in the classroom or at home with parents, and was the first story in the 65 year history of the Roy of the Rovers comic series to feature a female lead. The live chapters were downloaded daily by more than 2,500 schools and parents.

· Using the power of rugby to engage children with reading through Rugby Academy, a trilogy of stories with free accompanying teaching resources to promote reading for pleasure during the Rugby World Cup 2019.

· Becoming children's writer in residence at the RAF Museum and working with Reading Force to promote reading to British Armed Service families.

· Tom’s latest children’s title, Armistice Runner (published by Barrington Stoke), has won four children’s book awards, including the FCBG Children’s Book Award for older readers, and has been nominated, longlisted or shortlisted for an additional 12 awards, including the CILIP Carnegie Medal

