Calderdale comedian and Britain's Got Talent star to bring film to Halifax

Eaten By Lions, the award-winning film starring former Brighouse High student and Britain's Got Talent finalist Jack Carroll, is coming to Halifax next month for a special screening.

The Hipperholme comedian will be at Square Chapel Arts Centre on May 21 for a special Q&A screening of the film.

He will also be joined by cast member Natalie Davies.

Read: Date revealed for second episode of BBC Antiques Roadshow at The Piece Hall in Halifax

The film tells the heart-warming story of half-brothers Omar (Antonio Aakeel) and Pete (Jack Carroll), who were raised by their Grandma after their parents were tragically killed by lions in a bizarre accident.

When their beloved Gran passes away, they embark on a life-changing journey to find Omar's birth father. What follows is a funny and touching journey of self-discovery for both boys...in Blackpool.

Winner of the Audience Choice Award for Best Film at the London Indian Film Festival 2018, Eaten By Lions stars Antonio Aakeel (City of Tiny Lights, Tomb Raider), BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Asim Chaudhry (Black Mirror, People Just Do Nothing), Britain’s Got Talent’s Jack Carroll, Johnny Vegas (Still Open All Hours, Benidorm), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones, Hot Fuzz), Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On, Camping), Natalie Davies (Coronation Street) and Hayley Tamaddon (Coronation Street, Emmerdale).

Read: Yorkshire premiere of BBC drama Gentleman Jack to be shown at huge Halifax screening

The Q&A screening in Halifax with Jack Carroll and Natalie Davies takes place at Square Chapel Arts Centre on Tuesday, May 21 at 7pm, following the film’s opening at the venue on May 17.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01422 349 422 or online at www.squarechapel.co.uk