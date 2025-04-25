Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity Big Brother’s 2025 winner has spoken about his win for the first time 👁

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack P. Shepherd was the Celebrity Big Brother winner for 2025.

He beat Danny Beard to the crown after they made it to final two.

But how did he react to his victory?

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother has spoken about his time on the show for the very first time. ITV’s show reached its conclusion tonight (April 25) and the public picked Jack P. Shepherd.

It was a bit of an upset as Danny Beard had been the favourite ahead of the final. See what the odds looked like before the live episode began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss out on further reaction to the Celebrity Big Brother conclusion in its spin-off show Late & Live. Find out how to watch it and what channel it is.

See the full eviction order for 2025. Did the right person win the show? Let me know by email: [email protected] .

Jack P. Shepherd’s first words since Celebrity Big Brother win

Having survived a couple of early eviction votes, Corrie icon Jack has made it to the Celebrity Big Brother final for 2025. | Initial/ ITV

His first reaction to the win was suitably laconic as he simply uttered “crazy” as AJ Odudu and Will Best went back to him after he had been confirmed as the winner. Before exiting he paused to spray some cologne and look around one last time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the outside, he repeatedly called it “crazy” and seemed lost for words. But after a brief break, he sat down with AJ and Will and opened up about his victory.

He said: “I didn’t expect it. I thought I was a shoe-in for maybe fifth.

“I super analysed the whole show, thinking about maybe where I am in the pecking order.” He also described himself as a “super fan”.

Jack added: “I guess I was liked by the end.”

What has the reaction been on social media?

Viewers quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the result of Celebrity Big Brother’s final. And it is safe to say that people were divided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many users were shocked that Danny Beard didn’t win with one person writing: “The Facebook mums strike again.” Another added: “Erghhhh should have been Danny.”

However many were pleased that Jack won. One wrote: “David Platt winning #CBB was not on my bingo card for 2025! Gail would be proud.”

Another said: “Jack drinking tea all season and wins the whole thing. Legendary.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.