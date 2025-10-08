Rising pop star Cat Burns is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors - but what songs is she known for? 📺👀

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cat Burns is swapping the stage for Celebrity Traitors.

The pop-singer is part of the cast for the BBC spin-off.

But what songs is she best known for?

A rising pop sensation is swapping the stage for the first ever edition of the Celebrity Traitors. Cat Burns is among the 18 celebs who have signed up for the BBC spin-off.

The pop star, who shot to fame on TikTok, is part of the line-up which includes the likes of big screen legend Celia Imrie, TV icon Stephen Fry, and Olympic favourite Tom Daley. However, for viewers, Cat might be one of the names they are less familiar with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookies have named the frontrunner ahead of the first episode tonight - see who is backed to win. Find out what time Celebrity Traitors is on TV here.

The initial line-up of traitors on the show has been confirmed. Who has ended up being under the cloaks?

Who is Cat Burns on Celebrity Traitors?

Pop sensation Cat Burns shot to fame after her track Go went viral on TikTok. She released her debut album in 2024 - Early Twenties - and it reached number seven on the charts. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

25-year-old Cat Burns is one of the rising names in the British pop world. She shot to fame after her track Go went viral on TikTok earlier in the decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It eventually reached number two in the charts in the UK. Her debut album Early Twenties came out in July 2024.

Talking about the show, Cat said: “It’s just one of those opportunities and situations that just never really happens, a once in a lifetime offer really. I've said to myself, I’ll leave it up to the universe and whatever I'm meant to be is what I'll be.

“If I feel Claudia tap my shoulder, then that's what it's meant to be. My strategy, if I am a Traitor, would be to just try and go under the radar, not draw too much attention to myself, but also give out names of people who I think could be Traitors.

“I think you run a risk if you don't say anybody's name at all of arousing suspicion. If I am a Faithful, I think I will just try and observe without looking weird, because I'm a massive observer. I stare at people anyway, so I’d need to figure out a way to stare at people when they don't know that I'm staring at them!”

She is one of the initial three traitors. Full details here.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.