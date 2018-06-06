Class acts to headline this year's Happy Valley Pride in Hebden Bridge

Happy Valley Pride, an eclectic, alternative and inclusive week-long event, will be united for this its third year by a Revolution theme, with performances, art and outdoor entertainment.

The festival will provide world-class entertainment, bringing class acts and clubbing together.

Read: Line up for sell-out Brodstock Festival revealed

Headliners already booked to appear are:

Ursula Martinez - Comedy and Performance Artist @ Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, Thursday 9 August

Camille O’Sullivan @ Hope Baptist Church, Friday 10 August

Duckie - Legendary London Club Night at The Trades Club, Saturday 11 August

In addition, the annual art exhibition will continue to be a key part of the festival, running throughout August. Local artists are invited to help support the organisation, with donations of artwork, working on personal interpretations to align with the Revolution theme.

Read: Who's who in latest series of Ackley Bridge on Channel 4

Chairman Tim Whitehead said: “We believe Revolution gives a soul-stirring theme, which will fire up our festival visually, artistically and create camaraderie amongst our festival performers and supporters.”

Visit www.happyvalleypride.com for tickets and full programme details, which are to be announced soon.