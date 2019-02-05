Comedian Steve Royle to host this year's Bling Fling charity lunch in Halifax

There’ll be fun among the flowers, with comedian and radio presenter Steve Royle announced to compere this year’s colourful Floral Bling Fling business ladies’ lunch.

The charity event is back for the second year running on Friday, May 3, at The Arches in Dean Clough, Halifax.

This year's event will have a floral theme and is expected to raise thousands of pounds for Forget Me Not Children Hospice.

Steve Royle, a comedian, radio presenter, actor, and writer, will be injecting a whole bunch of mirth into the proceedings.

He is co-founder of the Slaughterhouse-Live character comedy nights, with the group regularly performing at The Comedy Store. They were nominated as "Best touring show" at the Manchester Comedy Awards.

He’s supported both Peter Kay and Dave Spikey on tour and was voted "Entertainer of the Year" at the recent Red Rose Awards.

His many TV appearances have included Phoenix Nights, Max & Paddy, Behind The Scene, That's Entertainment, Stand-up Britain, Give Your Mate A Break, The Afternoon Show, Talk Of The North, and The Things You Do For Love, as well as appearing in TV commercials. He’s also on the BBC Radio Lancashire airwaves every Saturday morning.

The first, “Diamond” Bling Fling, with its glittering jewellery theme, raised an impressive £17,750 for Forget Me Not Children Hospice, which supports families of children with life-shortening illnesses.

It needs to raise £4 million a year to continue to help more than 500 families under its care.

Bling Fling organisers are seeking sponsors to help make this year’s event a huge success and top the previous fund-raising total.

There are many ways to back the event, from donating raffle prizes, to taking out an advert in the event brochure and more.

Vicki Davenport, Joint Managing Director of The Pink Link distribution company in Huddersfield, said: “We’re thrilled that Steve has agreed to compere this year’s event.

"As well as raising money for a wonderful charity and giving businesswomen a promotional opportunity, the Bling Fling ladies’ lunch is also a chance for guests to let their hair down and have a good time. We know that Steve will inject a huge amount of fun into the afternoon.

"Along with the new floral theme, it all helps to keep the 2019 event fresh and exciting so we can raise even more money for a very deserving cause.”

If you want to get involved, donate, or sponsor you can get in touch via the website www.theblingfling.co.uk

