We might all need a little laugh before 2024 comes to a close, and thankfully for those of us in Yorkshire, we’ve a near carte blanche of comedy shows coming to the region before the end of 2024.
From the likes of Milton Jones and Katherine Ryan to Mo Gilligan and Jimmy Carr, those in Leeds, Sheffield, York and surrounding areas are sure to find something to choose from as we present our list of the 19 big comedy shows coming to Yorkshire before 2024 draws to a close. Some of which, however, are close to selling out - while other shows begin tours for certain comedians that are set to extend into 2025 and beyond.
Tickets for all of the comedy shows we’ve selected are available from today through Ticketmaster UK, but we’re not joking when it comes to many of them expected to sell out, and in the case of Bill Bailey in Halifax, your lunch hour might be the only time to pick up a last-minute ticket!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.