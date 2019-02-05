Community cast wanted for giant outdoor theatre event in Halifax

Theatre company, Mind the Gap, is seeking an integrated community cast of over 100 local people for a new outdoor theatre event in Halifax this April.

Actors, singers, dancers, performers of all abilities and experience are sought to take supporting roles in the new production ZARA which plays at The Piece Hall on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 April.

The company is also looking for people to help with the production backstage - working with film, audience management, cast support, and more.

Chris Singleton, Associate Artist at Mind the Gap, said: “This is a great opportunity for individuals and groups interested in theatre, performance, and technical production to work on a high-profile, professional event.

“Those involved will have the chance to make positive connections and become a part of a network of respected organisations such as Walk the Plank and Emergency Exit Arts – and of course Mind the Gap.”

Featuring a giant baby, 3D projection mapping, and an original music score, ZARA will perform in only two venues – The Piece Hall in April and Geraldine Mary Harmsworth Park, Southwark, London in May.

Anyone interested in taking part can attend a meeting in the Caygill Suite at The Piece Hall Halifax on Friday 8 February from 6pm to 7pm and Saturday 9 February from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

For more information contact Chris Singleton, Associate Artist at Mind the Gap at chris@mind-the-gap.org.uk or call 01274 487390