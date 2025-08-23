Creamfields 2025 Saturday: Your guide to the set times, stages and clashes on the second day of the festival

What’s on offer today as the second day of Creamfields 2025 arrives?
  • Swedish House Mafia are set to headline day two at Creamfields 2025 this evening.
  • The group take to the Arc stage from 9:30pm, but some significant stage clashes are lying in wait for festivalgoers today.
  • Here are your set times and those all-important major stage clashes at Daresbury Estate today!

Good morning once again, campers, and welcome to day two of Creamfields 2025!

Today’s highlights in store include Swedish House Mafia set to headline the Arc stage, while Tomorrowland favourites Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike take to the Apex stage for what will once again be a floor, or festival surface, filler as they help bring the party at the midway point of this year’s festival.

There are also sets in store from Camelphat, Solardo, Interplanetary Criminal and Pete Tong to name a mere few acts on offer today; but is anyone clashing with anyone else today, and what will be those hard choices to make at Daresbury Estate?

Here are your set times and significant set clashes set to take place on day two of Creamfields!

Creamfields 2025 - set times for Saturday August 23

Swedish House Mafia are set to headline Creamfields Saturday this year, but who else joins them throughout the day?placeholder image
Swedish House Mafia are set to headline Creamfields Saturday this year, but who else joins them throughout the day? | Getty Images for Coachella

Arc

  • 21:30 - 23:00: Swedish House Mafia
  • 19:30 - 21:00: MK
  • 18:45 - 19:30: Clementine Douglas
  • 17:15 - 18:45: Third Party
  • 15:45 - 17:15: Ian Longo b2b Tommy MC
  • 14:45 - 15:45: Ricco
  • 14:00 - 14:45: Anna Eager

Apex

  • 02:30 - 04:00: Beauz
  • 01:00 - 02:30: Hardwell
  • 23:30 - 01:00: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
  • 22:15 - 23:30: Argy
  • 20:45 - 22:15: Ben Hemsley
  • 19:10 - 20:45: SOSA
  • 17:45 - 19:00: Chris Stussy (Linger AV set)
  • 16:00 - 17:30: Josh Baker
  • 15:00 - 16:00: Ellia Jaya
  • 14:00 - 15:00: Andy Joyce

Steel Yard presented by Drip

  • 02:30 - 04:00: Chris Stussy b2b Josh Baker
  • 01:00 - 02:30: Sara Landry
  • 23:30 - 01:00: Amelie Lens
  • 22:00 - 23:30: Camelphat
  • 20:30 - 22:00: Marco Carola
  • 19:00 - 20:30: Dom Dolla
  • 17:30 - 19:00: Eli Brown
  • 16:00 - 17:30: Pete Tong
  • 15:00 - 16:00: Lau
  • 14:00 - 15:00: Toriah

The Forest

  • 21:15 - 23:00: Sidney Charles b2b Luke Dean
  • 20:00 - 21:15: Paige Tomlinson
  • 18:00 - 20:00: Gaskin b2b Locklead
  • 16:45 - 18:00: Obskur
  • 15:40 - 16:45: jWave
  • 14:00 - 15:30: Nautica

HALO presented by SHEIN (hosted by Trick)

  • 21:30 - 23:00: Prospa
  • 20:00 - 21:30: TBA
  • 18:30 - 20:00: Patrick Topping
  • 17:00 - 18:30: Solardo
  • 15:30 - 17:00: Max Styler

Teletech

  • 02:45 - 04:00: Cloudy
  • 01:30 - 02:45: blk.
  • 00:00 - 01:30: Patrick Mason
  • 22:30 - 00:00: Kettama
  • 21:00 - 22:30: Interplanetary Criminal
  • 19:30 - 21:00: Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox
  • 18:30 - 19:30: Kander17:00 - 18:30: Faster Horses b2b Morgan Seatree
  • 15:30 - 17:00: Novah
  • 14:00 - 15:30: Princess Elf Bar

Sub_Aural

  • 03:00 - 04:00 - Culture Shock b2b Grafix
  • 02:00 - 03:00: Mozey
  • 00:45 - 02:00: Hybrid Minds
  • 23:45 - 00:45: Dimension
  • 22:30 - 23:45: Bou & B Live 247
  • 21:30 - 22:30: Andy C
  • 20:30 - 21:30: Friction
  • 19:30 - 20:30: Koven
  • 18:30 - 19:30: Rova
  • 17:00 - 18:30: North Base
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly
  • 15:00 - 16:00: Madelaine Jemine
  • 14:00 - 15:00: Nikki Chong

Pepsi Max presents Rong

  • 22:00 - 23:00: Ammara
  • 21:00 - 22:00: Will Atkinson
  • 19:45 - 21:00: Bryan Kearney b2b Mauro Picotto
  • 18:45 - 19:45: John O Callaghan
  • 17:45 - 18:45: Symmetrik
  • 16:45 - 17:45: Daxson
  • 15:45 - 16:45: Matty Ralph
  • 14:45 - 15:45: Liam Wilson
  • 14:00 - 14:45: Anselli

Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard

  • 03:00 - 04:00: Miss K8
  • 02:00 - 03:00: Adaro
  • 01:00 - 02:00: Klubfiller ft MC Storm
  • 00:00 - 01:00: TNT
  • 23:00 - 00:00: Alex Kidd

What stage clashes are taking place today at Creamfields Saturday?

Some more significant stage clashes taking place on the second day of this year’s dance festival - keep an eye on the time if you’re looking to catch some of these sets, or make that hard decision knowing what you could miss out on today.

  • 21:30 - 23:00: Swedish House Mafia (Arc) vs. Camelphat (Steel Yard) vs. Prospa (HALO) vs. Sidney Charles b2b Luke Dean (The Forest)
  • 01:00 - 02:30: Hardwell (Apex) vs. Sara Landry (Steel Yard) vs. blk. (Teletech) vs. Hybrid Minds (Sub_Aural)
  • 19:30 - 20:30: MK (Arc) vs. Dom Dolla (Steel Yard) vs. Patrick Topping (HALO) vs. Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox (Teletech) vs. Bryan Kearney b2b Mauro Picotto (Pepsi Max presents Rong)

Heading along to just one day at Creamfields this year but unsure what to pack? Check out our festival guide for this year’s event and learn what not to bring with you to the gates of Daresbury Estate.

