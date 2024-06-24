Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lipa, Dua Lipa is considered the favourite to record the new James Bond theme

Glastonbury Festival 2024 headliner Dua Lipa is the favourite to record the new James Bond theme

The “Radical Optimism” performer overtakes names such as Lana Del Rey and RAYE in the booking odds.

But Dua Lipa isn’t the only Glastonbury Festival 2024 headliner to appear as a bookies’ favourite.

Have any other James Bond theme performers headlined the Glastonbury Festival?

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is scheduled to close out the first night on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2024 this week (Friday.)

But that’s not the only reason the “Radical Optimism” performer is being talked about the last fortnight and that chatter comes from film buffs rather than just music fans. As it stands, Lipa is currently considered the favourite to record the theme to the as-of-yet-unannounced James Bond film - the first without Daniel Craig in the role.

That information comes from OLBG, who have aggregated the odds for who will record the next James Bond theme across markets, that are offering punters a flutter on those odds. Lipa takes pole position, usurping heavy favourite Lana Del Rey, who has dropped from the top spot to third place.

Lady Gaga, an Oscar-winner for “Shallow” from the movie “A Star Is Born,” is still considered the second favourite to record the upcoming Bond Theme, with BRIT-Award record-breaker RAYE in third.

Interestingly, another Glastonbury headliner is considered the fifth favourite to record the Bond theme, with SZA continuing her meteoric rise in the music industry earning her a spot in the list of musicians that could follow in the steps of Shirley Bassey and Tina Turner as a Bond theme song performer.

Current betting odds on who will perform the new James Bond theme

Dua Lipa [right], a headliner at this year's Glastonbury Festival, is considered the favourite to sing the next James Bond theme, potentially following in the footsteps of previous Glastonbury Festival headliners Shirley Bassey and Adele (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Dua Lipa - 10/3 (probability: 23.1%) Lady Gaga - 10/3 (probability: 23.1%) Lana Del Rey - 5/1 (probability: 16.7%) Raye - 5/1 (probability: 16.7%) SZA - 7/1 (probability: 12.5%)

Have any Glastonbury Festival headliners recorded a Bond theme previously?

Three immediate names come to mind regarding if any previous Glastonbury Festival headliners have performed a Bond theme previously: Shirley Bassey, Sir Paul McCartney and Adele.

Shirley Bassey, who headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2007, has recorded no less than three themes for James Bond movies, "Goldfinger" (1964), "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Moonraker" (1979). Meanwhile, Adele, who headlined the Glastonbury Festival in 2016, recorded the theme for 2012’s film, “Skyfall.”

Then there is 2022’s headliner, Sir Paul McCartney, who recorded the Bond theme with Wings, “Live and Let Die,” in 1973 for the film of the same name starring Sean Connery. That song would eventually be covered by Guns ‘n’ Roses who would go on to give the Wings track a new lease of life with a newer, more “heavy music” inclined audience.

What time is Dua Lipa performing at Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Dua Lipa's headline slot will take place on Friday 28 June from 10pm until 11.45pm on the Pyramid Stage.