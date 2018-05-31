Bertie’s luxury lounge serves up a treat in Elland

Inside a 170 year old building in the centre of Elland sits an experience which offers up a taste of luxury in the town.

Bertie’s, located on Brook Street, has been an events venue for 35 years and has celebrated many special occasions in that time.

But a new venture will see its ground floor Victorian lounge transformed into a coffee lounge and tea room during the week.

Read: Mytholmroyd furniture store reopens after major works following 2015 floods

VIPs, including members of the local business community and the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, were invited to a special event to get a taste of what the new-look lounge was like before it officially opened to the public.

Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Marcus Thompson, said: “It was fantastic to see a well-established venue bringing something new to the area for people to enjoy. I can’t believe that this hasn’t been done before, additionally it creates jobs and offers an afternoon of relaxation whether you’re with your family, friends, or on business.”

During a quiet period a few months ago, the team at Bertie’s put their heads together to see if there was anything they could do to attract people to the venue Monday to Friday.

David Cooper, co-owner and commercial director of the venue, was brainstorming possible ideas with his family when inspiration struck.”We were walking the dog in Honley Woods and we came up with yoga, Pilates, band practices, book clubs, just brainstorming walking through the woods,” he said.

Read: STEP refugee training scheme scoops award

“It was my wife who said ‘afternoon tea dance would be so lovely in the ballroom’ and I thought ‘never mind the dance how about afternoon tea’.

“So I came back and on Monday morning when we have our team meetings I thought how would it be if we opened a lovely traditional tea rooms and did it in a really stylish way.”

The whole team, including co-owner and executive chef director, Jonathan Nicholls, were behind the idea and within weeks the coffee lounge and tea room was ready to be unveiled.

The tea room, which was part of the venue’s £85,000 transformation, offers an experience that isn’t currently on offer in Elland and gives visitors who don’t live in the town a reason to stop by.

WATCH: Calderdale in spotlight during latest trailer for Ackley Bridge series two

The decor takes visitors to traditional tea room with a relaxing atmosphere and the menu offers a white range of teas, coffee and afternoon tea options.

David said: “You can come in here just for coffee, you can have danish pastries in the morning or you can have tea and toast. We do a traditional afternoon tea, there’s a Yorkshire tea, a gluten free menu and a full vegetarian menu so we hope we’ve catered for everybody.”

The Coffee Lounge and Tea Room will be open weekdays from 10am to 4pm.

For more information and to enquire about booking visit www.bertiescatering.com.