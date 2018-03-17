Blue Cheese Burger

Not much beats burger night at home, topped with creamy blue cheese and sweet caramelised shallots, the crisp salsa cuts through the richness and brings a serious dose of freshness.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

For the shallots

8 shallots

3 tsp butter

1 tsp brown sugar

½ tsp balsamic vinegar

For the salsa

2 sticks celery

4 radishes

½ tbsp white wine vinegar

½ tbsp olive oil

For the burger

4 beef burgers

4 brioche burger buns

1 little gem lettuce

4 slices of blue cheese

What to do

Peel and slice the shallots. Heat the butter in frying pan until sizzling, add the sugar and vinegar and swirl together.

Turn the heat down to medium/low, tip in the shallots, season and stir to coat. Continue to cook the shallots, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes until they are caramel coloured and very soft. Set aside.

While the shallots are cooling, make the salsa. Finely dice the radish and celery put them in a bowl with the oil and vinegar and season. Stir well and set aside.

Cook the burgers on the BBQ, grill or griddle and toast the buns. Lay some little gem on the base of the bun and spoon in some salsa. Put the burger on top with a slice of cheese then top with the caramelised shallots. Hold the whole thing together with a skewer or steak knife through the middle.