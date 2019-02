The Potting Shed Bar and Gardens and FIREPIT Smokehouse will open their doors on Friday, 8 February and to mark the occasion, here's everything you need to know about the new venues in the town centre.

1. Two brands, one venue, three floors Whether Potting Sheds fragrant cocktails take your fancy or you hunger for FIREPITs smoked meats, fine ales and live sport, this three-floor destination will have something for everyone.

2. Rooftop terrace When the summer months roll around, Potting Sheds rooftop terrace will open the retractable roof and make the most of the sunshine, especially with a few fruity numbers in great company.

3. Dog-friendly The Potting Shed will let dogs of all shapes and sizes through its doors, so you won't have to leave your prized pooch at home.

FIREPIT will house Halifaxs largest HD LED TV wall featuring both Sky Sports and BT Sport broadcast live all year.

