Food & Drink: Bring a taste of Tuscany to your home - how to make pork tenderloin

Here’s a smart and tasty week-night supper option during December from Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi’s new cook book....

Ingredients:

The pork tenderloin.

- 1 x 600g pork tenderloin



- 1/2tsp fine sea salt



- 1/4tsp freshly ground black pepper



- 1tbsp chicken fat or extra-virgin olive oil



For the dust:



- 2tsp dried or Fresh rosemary needles



- 1tsp dried sage or 3 large fresh sage leaves



- 1tsp fennel seeds, crushed (optional)

Method:

- Start by making the dust. If you are using dried herbs, crush them with the seeds (if using) with a pestle and mortar or a spice grinder.

If using fresh herbs, finely chop them all together with the seeds (if using) on a board with a sharp knife.

- Evenly sprinkle one tablespoon of dust on the tenderloin over a piece of baking parchment with the salt and pepper. Trim away any tough silver skin from the tenderloin and roll it in the dust on the paper. Roll up the loin in the parchment, place it on a plate and set aside in the fridge for at least 30 minutes (or up to eight hours).

- Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/Gas 4). Remove the pork from the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature. Heat the chicken fat or oil in a large non-stick frying pan and, when hot, add the pork and brown it all over to seal in the juices.

- Transfer to a roasting tin and cook in the oven for 12-15 minutes or until it is firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and set aside, covered in foil and a tea towel to rest for 10 minutes.

Cut into roughly 1cm-thick slices and arrange on top of warm lentils, with any cooking juices poured over the meat.

Tuscany: Simple Meals And Fabulous Feasts From Italy by Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi is published by Hardie Grant Books, priced £36. Available now.