If you were thinking of going out to eat here are ten of the best eateries in Calderdale to visit for a special occasion, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Sheridan's Tea Room This tea room on Cote Hill Fold near Halifax is a hit with visitors and offers hot drinks, delicious cake and tasty lunches. Perfect place to visit during the weekend. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Sapore This Halifax town centre offers diners authentic Italian cuisine, including pizza, pasta and lots of meat and fish dishes. A great option for a family meal out to celebrate loved ones. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Towngate Brasserie The menu at this Hipperholme restaurant is based around seasonality of ingredients and offers a menu of dishes described as modern British food. They offer Sunday lunch, perfect for Mother's Day. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Julio's Julios in Halifax town centre offers a variety of classic Italian dishes that are sure to suit everyone. The popular restaurant is open seven days a week and is a great place to celebrate a special occasion. jpimedia Buy a Photo

