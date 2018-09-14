Here are the West Yorkshire pubs named in the Good Beer Guide 2019

More than 100 pubs in West Yorkshire have been given a mention in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2019.
The guide lists the top pubs in the UK, as well as new and existing breweries in each area.
Plenty of pubs across West Yorkshire were included in the guide, which is broken down by region and town to make it easier for beer lovers to seek out the best pubs in their area, or places they want to visit.
The guide, which is now in its 46th year, is compiled by independent volunteers and each pub is visited at least once so it can be judged.
The beer at each location is assessed according to a national scoring system, with other factors including the pub's history also taken into account.
Here are a selection of the pubs in West Yorkshire which have made it into the guide:
Hog’s Head Brew House & Bar - 1 Stanley Street, HX6 2AH
Cross Keys - 107 Water Lane, LS11 5WD
Wapentake - 92 Kirkgate, LS2 7DL
Foley's Tap House - 159 The Headrow, LS1 5RG
Yeaton Cask - 4 Town Road, HD5 0HW
Sportsman - 1 St John's Road - HD1 5AY
Flying Duck - 16 Church Street, LS29 9DS
Drink? - 15 Market Street, HX7 6EU
Alexandra - 17 Alexandra Street, HX1 1BS
Griffin Inn - Lock Lane, WF10 2LB
Jacobs Beer House - 14 Kent Street, BD1 5RL
Chip N Ern - 73 Main Street, BD16 2JA
Platform 1 3/4 - 1 Burrage Street, BD16 1GH
Record Cafe - 45-47 North Parade, BD1 3JH
Robin Hood - Cragg Road, HX7 5SQ
Travellers Inn - 53 Tanhouse Hill, HX3 8HN
What is CAMRA?
The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) works to promote real ale and pubs, and boasts more than 187,000 members across the world.
Through their campaigning, real ale is now produced by more than 1,500 breweries and there are more than 11,000 specialist products.
To view the full list of Yorkshire pubs, you can buy a copy of the guide on the CAMRA website. https://gbgshop.camra.org.uk