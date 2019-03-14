Here’s how you can fry your own chicken at KFC in Halifax

Fast-food giant KFC is opening its kitchens to members of the public this month, with its Halifax restaurant inviting in fans who want to see the chicken frying process for themselves.

KFC’s Open Kitchen event takes place on Saturday, March 30 allowing chicken connoisseurs behind-the-scenes access to get a hands on experience for just £5.

Once you’ve secured your place, you’ll be able to witness first hand just how KFC’s famous Original Recipe chicken is made.

And the restaurant at 81 Haley Hill in Halifax is one of 300 to take part.

If you get a ticket, you won’t just be standing around watching, you’ll be getting stuck in yourself – hand-breading chicken, frying it up and then building your own burger.

You’ll also be given a KFC hat and apron to make sure you look the part, and once you’re finished producing your poultry paradise, it’ll be served to you with fries, some Original Recipe chicken, and a side and drink of your choice.

The £5 fee will go to the KFC Foundation, which supports local charities working with developing and nurturing young people.

You’ll need a ticket to take part, which are available from SeeTickets on a first-come, first-served basis. At the time of writing, many branches’ tickets have already sold out.

“We want to welcome everyone in to give them the chance to see what makes it so finger lickin’ good and invite them to try keeping pace with our amazing team members,” said Rob Swain, chief operations officer at KFC UK and Ireland.

“We can’t wait to show the nation how it’s done.”

Tickets for KFC’s Open Kitchen are available here