Here's who has been named Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA's Pub of the Season

The Halifax and Calderdale branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has announced its quarterly “Pub of the Season” (POTS) awards.

Alexandra Beer House at 17 Alexandra Street in Halifax town centre has been voted by branch members as the Autumn 2018 Pub of the Season.

Alexandra Beer House in Halifax Town Centre. Picture: Google Street View

Presentation of the branch’s POTS certificate will take place at the Alexandra at 2pm on Saturday (December 1).

The Alexandra, which opened in 2016 is not just a bar, but is also an off-licence. Pubs are chosen for the POTS awards democratically by branch members, after considering the quality of real ale on offer.

Members also consider the pubs’ commitment to real ale, and their overall contribution to the promotion of excellent quality real ale.

At the branch meeting, CAMRA member Sally said: “The Alexandra Beer House is a real up and coming pub, and has added loads to the burgeoning real ale scene at that end of town – both in some more traditional pubs, and the new bars like this one.”

