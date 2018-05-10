Leeds foodie podcaster cooking up a storm with hit chef series

A Leeds-based podcaster is cooking up a storm in the hospitality industry after securing some of the country's leading chefs to discuss their lives and works on the increasingly popular series.

Paul Newbegin launched The Pass Podcast in May 2017 with Michelin-starred Yorkshire chef Andrew Pern as his first guest and in the last year has gone on to interview more than 30 highly respected chefs in the hospitality industry, establishing himself as one of the key figures for promoting food projects.

A string of highly acclaimed guests from the hospitality industry have featured on the podcast, including head chef at The Frog restaurant Adam Handling, pictured here with Newbegin

"Securing Andrew Pern was such a coup for me and so exciting," Paul explains.

"I had long admired his work and speaking to someone so respected in the industry was thrilling.

"The idea of starting The Pass Podcast came from my own love of food and its creation; one of my earliest memories is of baking flapjack with my nan and being obsessed with adding new ingredients in there."

"I grew up with the BBC2 programme Great British Menu and now I've been lucky enough to interview serveral of the chefs that appeared on it."

As well as Perne, Newbegin has also featured John Williams, executive head chef at The Ritz in London, Ashley Palmer Watts, head chef at Heston Blumenthal's Dinner by Heston and most recently, this year's Masterchef and Yorkshire favourite, Tommy Banks, on the podcast.

"It's been an incredible year," Newbegin continues.

"I can't believe the amount of great people I've met and interviewed and how forthcoming they've all been.

"To me these people are heroes; that they are willing to talk to me and share their thoughts is wonderful."

A growing success

Now in its second year, the podcast has established a loyal following and now boasts more than 30,000 subscribers, a credit which could be attributed to Newbegin's passion for food and engaging interview technique.

And having now secured sponsorship from Welcome to Leeds and Leeds BID to show off the best of the city, Newbegin will soon become more than just a voice as he kicks of a series of videos for Leeds Indie Food Festival, which will run from 10 to 28 May.

"I'm honoured to be asked to do these projects in my adopted home city," Newbegin enthuses.

"It is such a great place and there's so much going on, so it deserves to be shouted about."

The Pass Podcast starts its third series this month and includes interviews with Michelin-star winning head chef Tom Aikens, chef patron at Tredwells in London Chantelle Nicholson, and chef Paul Ainsworth at Number 6 in Padstow.

To listen and subscribe to The Pass Podcast, click here.