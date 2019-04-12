Masterchef’s dream as Halifax café up for sale

If you can’t get enough of good food, a brilliant chance to turn your passion into a great business opportunity has cropped up as one of Halifax’s favourite ‘hidden gem’ cafés has just hit the market.

The Mill Café at Shay Lane, Holmfield, has earned itself impressive TripAdvisor and Facebook reviews for the high standard of its hearty breakfasts, freshly made lunches and evening theme nights serving Spanish tapas, Mexican and American favourites.

There's potential to turn it into a licensed bistro

With its welcoming rustic-style interior, a meal delivery service and a ‘bring your own bottle’ arrangement, since opening two years ago it has built up a strong following of regular customers.

But after investing a five-figure sum building up the Mill Café, owner Anthony Smith says he’s now ready to give someone new the chance to take over the business, allowing him to focus on his other enterprises.

“It’s a really great café in a very good location, but I also have an insulation business – plus a new baby boy - so it’s time to just focus on one business in one sector.

“While the staff that are there are doing a great job running the café, whoever takes it over could really develop it further - it has fantastic potential.”

The lease-hold premises were being used as a sunbed business when Anthony took over. He used reclaimed timber to create an attractive service area and introduced quality kitchen equipment and furniture to seat 30 diners.

Its location on a busy road in a mixed residential and commercial area of Halifax, with easy parking, meant the café quickly attracted plenty of customers. The high quality of food on offer – sourced locally and homemade – has meant The Mill Café has gone on to be a Halifax favourite, particularly among staff at nearby industrial estate businesses.

However Anthony believes the business could really benefit from a new owner with more time to invest in building the café into a licensed bistro.

The Mill Café is being sold through Leeds-based business experts Ernest Wilson. A spokesperson said: “This superbly fitted and equipped café is a fantastic opportunity for a new working owner or partnership to realise its full potential.”

