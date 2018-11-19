New Halifax Potting Shed and FIREPIT venue set to open next year

Halifax is preparing to welcome a new food and drink venue to the town - as The Potting Shed Bar and Gardens and FIREPIT Smokehouse and Sports Bar look set to open their doors in early 2019.

The venue was scheduled to launch in September 2018 but due to unforeseen structural issues, a decision was taken to delay the opening until next year.

An official date of Friday, 8 February has now been announced and speaking about the decision to delay, Jade Renner, Director of Potting Shed Trading Ltd said: “After encountering structural issues during construction and difficulties in progressing the work with our agreed partner, we decided to halt work and change the company delivering the fit-out project.

“Medlock FRB Ltd are now contracted to complete the necessary work on the venue, meaning that we can now look forward to an exciting launch in February 2019.”

Situated on Fountain Street in the town centre, this new venue will house both bar chains under one roof, with each offering different food and drink menus and distinctly unique vibes to suit any occasion.

The Potting Shed Bar and Gardens is a national chain of bars with a botanical theme throughout its interior.

Visitors can drink cocktails from plant pot-inspired vessels and tuck into a delicious food menu including light bites, loaded pizzas, burgers, salads and a choice of Sunday roasts.

FIREPIT takes its inspiration from the world of smokehouses and sport - serving up prime cuts of meat on its wood-fuelled grill and smoker to create delicious BBQ feasts that put fire in the belly. The menu consists of tasty steaks, ribs, burgers and hotdogs, complemented by bottled beers and ciders, craft beers and ales, wines, spirits, hot and soft drinks.

Sport is the name of the game at FIREPIT, with a host of big matches from a range of sports screened live on a HD LED wall as well as the chance to enjoy games with friends on the venue’s shuffleboard, dart boards and pool tables.

Isaac Mayne, Head of Marketing and Promotions for Potting Shed and FIREPIT said: “Having both bar chains in a single venue means that we can cater to many different tastes - so no one will be disappointed when they visit.

“Potting Shed is a beautiful and quirky place to start a night on the town with its sophisticated cocktail menu, choice of food and unique atmosphere. FIREPIT on the other hand is perfect for sports fans and those who like a meaty main course and drinks with friends. We’re looking forward to throwing the doors open and we invite everyone to come down and give both bars a whirl on opening night!”

For more information on the venues visit www.pottingshedbar.com and www.firepitbar.co.uk.

