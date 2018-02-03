Rhubarb frangipane

Whether you use forced rhubarb, which is grown in the dark chiefly in the famous Yorkshire triangle (Wakefield district) and which is in shops now, or the type grown outside (available April on) this is a fabulous recipe, courtesy of our friends at the Shibden Mill Inn.

Ingredients

Photo Essay..E Oldroyd and Sons, Rhubarb Growers, Carlton, Leeds. 9th February 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Sweet pastry

250g flour

2g salt

25g sugar

1 egg

100g butter

Water

Frangipane

225g butter

225g sugar

170g semolina

60g ground almonds

2 eggs

2 stick rhubarb

20g flaked almonds

How to make

For sweet pastry blend all ingredients in a food processer adding water until mixture comes together as a ball dough. Then leave to rest in the fridge for twenty minutes.

Roll out the pastry to the thickness of a £1 coin. Line the tart tin with the pastry, then trim off any excess. Chill for 15 minutes.

For the frangipane melt your butter and sugar together, put this into a mixing bowl then whisk in your semolina, ground almonds and eggs, whisk until pale white in colour.

Top the pastry case with the frangipane mixture and smooth the edges, then decorate with rhubarb batons and flaked almonds

Bake the tart in a preheated oven on 160 degrees for 35-40 minutes, or until the filling has risen and is cooked through and the surface is pale golden brown