Roasted cauliflower

It’s that time of the year when a lot of people seek to repair the “damage” caused by the over

indulgence of Christmas and this tasty roast cauliflower dish will certainly help with that,

says Alasdair Nunn of RachAls Kitchen Ltd, the Halifax based catering company.

We serve the cauliflower as a traditional Sunday roast with the inclusion of Yorkshire puddings

and cheese sauce but these can of course be substituted as a means of creating a fantastic

vegan meal should you wish.

Recipe

1 medium cauliflower

1/2 jar of tahini

8 tbs of warm water

2/3 cloves of crushed garlic

4 tbs lemon juice (bottled if fine)

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Crispy onions (optional)

Method

Preheat your oven to 375F/190C/Gas Mark5 and then trim off the green leaves of the cauliflower

and wash it if you feel this is necessary.

In a bowl, pour in the tahini, warm water and all the other ingredients (other than the optional onions) and whisk then together.

Then, place your cauliflower in a casserole dish and pour over the tahini sauce and sprinkle on the optional crispy onions.

To ensure the cauliflower doesn’t stick (and to help with the cooking) pour a little water into the

dish, about 1/2 cm and then pop the lid on and place the dish into the oven for approximately 30

minutes and then take the lid off and “roast” the cauliflower for a another 20 minutes or so to ensure a colourful topping.

Serve as the centre piece of a roast dinner with the “trimmings” you desire...