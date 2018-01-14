Shallot Soup & Cheese Crouton

This delicious soup is slow cooked to bring out the sweet caramel flavours of the shallots. Topping

with a goat’s cheese crouton makes the soup a full meal.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

You’ll need

500g Shallots

30g butter

3 garlic cloves, finely sliced

2tsp sugar

200ml dry British cider

1L good quality beef stock

1 bay leaf

2 slices of sourdough bread, cut in half or to fit in the top of the soup bowls

1 log of goats cheese

What to do

lPrepare the shallots, pouring a kettle of boiling water over them leave to soak for 2-3 minutes then drain and run under cold water. They should now be easier to peel. Peel and finely slice ready to cook.

lMelt the butter in a large, heavy based saucepan with a lid.

lTip the shallots, garlic and sugar into the pan. Stir well then put the lid on the pan and cook for 20 minutes stirring occasionally.

lWhen the shallots are softened and browned, stir in the cider and the stock, season, add the bay leaf and bring to a simmer. Cook, with the lid on, for an hour.

lWhen ready to serve, heat the grill, toast the bread and slice the cheese into 4. Ladle the soup into 4 bowls. Put a slice of cheese on each piece of toast and lay one in each bowl. Put the bowls under the hot grill until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

Recipe is courtesy of www.ukshallot.com