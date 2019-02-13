Thousands attend opening weekend at new Potting Shed and FIREPIT in Halifax

Halifax’s new Potting Shed and FIREPIT venue officially opened its doors to the public last Friday, with thousands entering the doors across the launch weekend.

The venue was declared open by Deputy Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Chris Pillai, during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday 7 February before both bars opened their doors to the public on Friday 8.

The new venues in Halifax

Potting Shed and FIREPIT are situated on Fountain Street in the centre of Halifax - with both chains under one roof and across three uniquely themed floors.

Potting Shed, situated on the first floor and with a rooftop garden, serves cocktails in plant pot-inspired vessels, light bites and main meals in a backdrop of rustic garden props.

FIREPIT, occupying the basement level, delivers a contrasting experience with its American smokehouse decor, BBQ classics and live sport.

Following a busy launch weekend, Potting Shed and FIREPIT’s Head of Marketing and Promotions Isaac Mayne said: “We’ve seen thousands of people come through our doors during the first few days - a fantastic response from the people of Halifax and one of the most memorable and successful launch weekends we’ve ever had!”

Deputy Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Chris Pillai, said: “Halifax is a vibrant town and popular with visitors from across Yorkshire and beyond.

"We’re delighted to welcome both Potting Shed and FIREPIT to the town centre - adding further variety and quality to our strong offering.”

To find out more about the new venues visit www.pottingshedbar.com and www.firepitbar.co.uk.