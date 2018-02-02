Time to celebrate Calderdale's finest pubs and eateries

It is no longer a secret - Calderdale is the place to be.

Just ask the TV and film companies that beat a path to our door, seduced by magnificent countryside, quirky towns and villages, an extraordinary history, a welcoming population and some fabulous food and drink.

Ever growing visitor numbers thanks hugely to the restoration of the iconic Piece Hall, has spread the feelgood factor through the district giving a massive boost to the service industries.

Food and drink is now a key factor in the economic growth of the region and our local businesses are stepping up to the mark.

Everybody from cafe owners and restaurateurs to publicans and craft ale brewers, hoteliers and food producers are keen to see this new business on their books and through their doors.

This month, in a series of features The Courier will shine a light on these industries and the trends that are driving business. We want to feature the new, like the string of craft bars in

Halifax that have magically transformed into one of West Yorkshire’s newest beer trails and the businesses that cater for an ever-growing appetite to eat out.

We also want to highlight the established businesses who have welcomed our custom over the years to find out what they think of Calderdale’s new found popularity and what it will mean in the long term.

So what’s on offer? We want to hear from your businesses. What makes a bar or restaurant a success today.

We want to hear about your businesses extraordinary stories - how you achieved success or perhaps, how you achieved the dream of running an establishment.

And we also want to reach out to restaurateurs and publicans to take a picture of your specials board or offers and send it to us on an email and we’ll help circulate your news.

Just email newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk with your name, business, story outline or specials photograph and leave the rest to us .