Warm up with a comforting crumble

This lovely, comforting crumble is given some extra zing and a delicate touch of cardamom from Belvoir’s Rhubarb & Apple Pressé. The sweet-sour astringency of the rhubarb is the perfect foil to the buttery crumble topping
Serves 6
For the filling:
4 stalks (about 400g) rhubarb, trimmed and chopped
500g Bramley apples, peeled, cored and chopped
3 tbsp caster sugar
50 ml Belvoir Rhubarb & Apple Pressé
For the crumble:
200g plain flour
100g cold butter, cubed
125g demerara sugar
25g porridge oats
2 tbsp flaked almonds
Method:
lPreheat the oven to gas 6/200 degrees.
lPlace the rhubarb, apples, sugar and Belvoir Rhubarb & Apple Pressé in a large saucepan. Bring to the boil, then turn the heat down, cover and allow to cool down for 15 minutes (try not to stir too much as this will break up the fruit).
lMeanwhile, make the crumble: place the flour and sugar in a bowl, then add in the cold butter. lUsing just the tips of your fingers, rub the chunks of butter into the flour/sugar mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the porridge oats.
lSpoon the fruit into the bottom of a pie dish then top with the crumble.
lSprinkle with the flaked almonds and bake for about 30 minutes.
lServe with double cream or custard. Don’t forget to save some for breakfast too!