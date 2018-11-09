Warm up with a comforting crumble

This lovely, comforting crumble is given some extra zing and a delicate touch of cardamom from Belvoir’s Rhubarb & Apple Pressé. The sweet-sour astringency of the rhubarb is the perfect foil to the buttery crumble topping

Serves 6

For the filling:

4 stalks (about 400g) rhubarb, trimmed and chopped

500g Bramley apples, peeled, cored and chopped

3 tbsp caster sugar

50 ml Belvoir Rhubarb & Apple Pressé

For the crumble:

200g plain flour

100g cold butter, cubed

125g demerara sugar

25g porridge oats

2 tbsp flaked almonds

Method:

lPreheat the oven to gas 6/200 degrees.

lPlace the rhubarb, apples, sugar and Belvoir Rhubarb & Apple Pressé in a large saucepan. Bring to the boil, then turn the heat down, cover and allow to cool down for 15 minutes (try not to stir too much as this will break up the fruit).

lMeanwhile, make the crumble: place the flour and sugar in a bowl, then add in the cold butter. lUsing just the tips of your fingers, rub the chunks of butter into the flour/sugar mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the porridge oats.

lSpoon the fruit into the bottom of a pie dish then top with the crumble.

lSprinkle with the flaked almonds and bake for about 30 minutes.

lServe with double cream or custard. Don’t forget to save some for breakfast too!