Can you spot yourself in our photos?

The Piece Hall's Christmas Big Sing, inspired by the carol services of yesteryear, is filling Halifax with festive music. The free event is open to the public until 3pm today, with performances from various choirs from across Calderdale. As well as entertaining crowds, the event hopes to raise awareness of the important work the Children's Society does, and how they offer support for vulnerable children in England and Wales. Photos by Tony

Spreading cheer in time for Christmas.

Spreading cheer in time for Christmas.

Spreading cheer in time for Christmas.

Spreading cheer in time for Christmas.

Spreading cheer in time for Christmas.

Spreading cheer in time for Christmas.

Spreading cheer in time for Christmas.

Spreading cheer in time for Christmas.