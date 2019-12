Can you spot yourself?

Hundreds of people from across the Calderdale community sported their Christmas jumper to raise money for Overgate Hospice. The charity are still accepting donations and hope to raise £7,000.

Overgate Hospice Christmas Jumper Day Elsie and Harriet Ryan.

Overgate Hospice Christmas Jumper Day Ash Green Primary school.

Overgate Hospice Christmas Jumper Day Eurostar Commodities.

