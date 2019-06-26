Ackley Bridge spoilers: Stars discuss devastating storyline and saying goodbye to a much loved character

After a dramatic car crash at the end of episode one, fans of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge said goodbye to much-loved character Missy Booth as it was announced that she didn't survive the incident.

The most recent episode of the show, which is filmed in Calderdale, saw staff and students of Ackley Bridge College react to the shocking news.

Poppy Lee Friar, who has played Missy Booth since the show began back in 2017, said it will be sad to say goodbye to the character.

"It feels like although this is sad it is a big way to end a character and I'm grateful for that," she said.

"It's been such a lovely job and the cast and crew have been so nice to work with.

Over the two series Missy has been through some tough times with the death of Nana Booth in series one leading to her sister Hayley being taken into care to not knowing where her future was going after becoming pregnant at the end of series two.

"Every character that you play becomes a little bit a part of you so in a way it's sad to see Missy go because I really, really have enjoyed playing her," explained Poppy. "She has enabled me, and the way she has been written and created and the way that Penny Woolcock and all of the other directors worked with me to achieve what we did, I've been able to show lots of different things with her.

"One minute I'm singing in the canteen and the next minute Nana's died and Hayley has been taken into care and then Nas is at Oxford, all of this.

"As a character and a series it's been a really large exploration of a person so I'll miss that."

Missy's death will leave a big hole in the Ackley Bridge community, most of all with best friend Nas Paracha, played by Amy-Leigh Hickman.

The two have been inseparable since birth and from the first episode of series one the two have always stuck together.

Poppy said: "In a way it opens up a new venture for Nas's character, obviously she's dealing with a lot of grief and emotions now which will be interesting to watch."

"I feel like I'm about to play a different character for the rest of the series," Amy explained when discussing the dramatic storyline.

"When you see Nas she's soft, she's super intelligent, and she's really sensitive but you don't see much sensitivity from her, she's angry more than anything.

"She's just angry at the situation and what's happened.

"She's just angry about the fact that she doesn't have her best friend anymore."

Ackley Bridge continues on Channel 4, Tuesday, July 2 at 8pm.

