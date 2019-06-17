Ackley Bridge wins best drama and digital content at Royal Television Society Yorkshire Awards

Halifax-filmed drama Ackley Bridge has bagged two awards at the annual Royal Television Society Awards.

The Channel 4 drama, which will return for a new series tomorrow (Tuesday), was awarded best drama and best original digital content at the ceremony in Leeds.

Ackley Bridge beat out Emmerdale and Bad Move to take home the drama award.

Judges commented that “the winner was contemporary, relevant and didn’t shy away from issues that others might avoid. It had a good ensemble cast and was well put together.”

The Ackley Bridge Snapchat Stories won best original digital content with judges saying “the judges found this a very difficult category to agree a winner because the quality of submissions was very strong. The winner produced creative content which supported the broadcast series in a way that was innovative and entertaining, accurately targeted at its audience.”

The event was hosted by former Gogglebox star and Songs of Praise presenter Rev. Kate Bottley and featured 18 categories.

BBC Yorkshire led the way with six wins overall, followed by Air TV with three wins, and Ackley Bridge bringing home two awards.

The prestigious RTS Yorkshire Outstanding Contribution Award was presented to “Team Leeds for Channel 4”, recognising the team behind the winning bid that secured Channel 4’s new national headquarters in the Yorkshire region.

Lisa Holdsworth, RTS Yorkshire Vice Chair and Awards Chair, said: “It’s been an exciting year for TV production in Yorkshire and that is reflected in the quality of this year’s nominations. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed a night of well-deserved celebration of not just the winners, but of the people and companies who make this region a centre of excellence.”