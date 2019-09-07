Aerial theatre showing the erotic art of Japanese rope bondage heading to Square Chapel

An aerial theatre show featuring shibari – the erotic art of Japanese rope bondage - is heading to Halifax.

Fringe First and Broadway World award winning Everything I See I Swallow is a compelling study of female empowerment and shifting generational attitudes to sex and feminism, fusing theatre, aerial performance and shibari.

Fresh from the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival where they won 2 awards - The Scotsman’s Fringe First Award and Broadway World’s Best Circus/Physical Show, Shasha & Taylor Productions bring their debut show Everything I See I Swallow to audiences as part of an autumn 2019 tour.

Tamsin Shasha and Maisy Taylor are aerial performers with a generation between them, sharing an interest in female sexuality and its place in the modern world.

Tamsin is artistic director of Actors of Dionysus and an experienced actor, performer, director and producer.

This is her fourth aerial project, after Bacchic, Medea and Helen.

Maisy graduated with a first class honours degree from the National Centre for Circus Arts in 2015, and has spent the last few years in strip clubs and on the London cabaret scene, exploring the cultural and political significance of female sexuality and its relationship with performance.

"The play’s ultimate message is positive and offers hope and understanding for the future," she said.

Both artists see Swallow as a forum for discussion, particularly in relation to young women and the pressures of social media.

Tamsin said: "It’s about a young woman who is not a victim in any sense and who chooses to express her sexuality in a way that many find uncomfortable’.

The performance will be heading to Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax on September 13.